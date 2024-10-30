Somalwar shuttlers win bronze

Medal at the DSO State Level Badminton Tournament held at Baramati.

Representing Nagpur Division in U/19 boys category, Somalwar Nikalas shuttlers beat Kolhapur by 2-1 in quarterfinal and entered in the semis. However, in the semi final they lost to Mumbai 0-2. In the third place match Nikalas Shuttlers beat Pune by 2-1 to clinch bronze medal.

The team members Animesh Manke, Adityasingh Chouhan, Priyanshu Dubey and Shivam Joshi

contributed in the victory of the team. The team was guided by asistant teacher (PET) Uday Deo.

