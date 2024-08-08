Somalwar students shine in yoga

Dheera Khante, Arimita Dongre and Ridra Sahare won gold medals whereas Priyanka Kolankar and Arya Narkhede won silver medals. Adhiraj Raut, Ashwi Dalal and Rudrani Burde walked away with bronze medals. The school got the trophy for winning maximum medals. The students were trained by yoga teacher Aditi Apte. School secretary Prakash Somalwar and headmistress Aditi Dole have congratulated the students.