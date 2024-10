Sonkusre most expensive player in MKM Kho Kho League auction

Arya Fighters auctioned Sonkusare. Bhavik Baghel (36,000 points) went to MKM Defenders. Among the girls Prachi Madavi (MKM Defenders) was the golden girl.

The league will be organised at the same venue from November 8 to 10. Six teams including MKM Defenders, Rajmudra Warriors, Arya Fighters, Chhatrapati Kings, VDL Flyers and Sports Karma will vie for the top honour. As many as 60 boys and 12 girls went for auction and each team bought 12 players .

Coach of Mumbai Khiladis in Ultimae Kho Kho League Rajendra Sapte was the chief guest on the occasion.

Teams

MKM Defenders: Shubham Parate, Sahil Nagose, Naman Dhatrik, Prachi Madavi, Rasik Manote, Ritika Ramteke, Dheeraj Hule, Ved Ingle, Ayush Bhoyer, Bhavik Baghel, Manthan Halmare and Tejas Partarkar

Chhattrapati Kings: Om Shendre, Aditya Tonpe, Aditya Uike, Divyank Ninave, Vanmala Katenge, Bhavesh Bhoke, Sai Devtale, Tanmay Wadave, Chaitnaya Domde, Kalpesh Kumbhalkar, Tejas Barde and Mohan Guttewar.

Rajamudra Warriors: Sumit Wadhive, Geetanshu Suryavanshi, Faizan Sheikh, Rekrik Kanglom, Surmila Mardi, Adarsh Bhautekar, Arjun Singh, Paras Thackeray, Atharva Jasud, Vedant Katkar, Aryan Jaiswal and Aarush Chandekar.

Sports Karma: Ganesh Gajam, Saksham Hadke, Pranay Khonde, Netransh Shinde, Animesh Thule, Panshul Patil, Aniket Rajak, Prasanna Taide, Durgesh Meshram, Sujal Tumreti, Poonam Darwade, Smita Talavi.

VDL Flyers: Karthik Chandekar, Sumit Shanichare, Karan Chanode, Akshara Kirange, Lucky Lonmailai, Sushant Waghade, Nikunj Zakare, Vedant Hivarkar, Atharva Asure, Reyanshu Taide, Margesh Malode and Rishta Rathore.

Arya Fighters: Saurabh Rajak, Aditya Sonkusare, Ansh Bhagat, Karan Singh, Siddhesh Dharkar, Sushant Pimplekar, Yash Raut, Karan Borkut, Veer Yadav, Prasanna Pachare, Arya Raghote, Sharanya Pendke.