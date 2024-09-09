SoS pip Podar World 13-11

Nagpur District Basketball Association secretary Bhavesh Kunchanwar inaugurated the tournament. Directors of the school Sapna Katiyar and Nitin Katiyar, principal Pooja Mahawadiwar, NDBA members Ravi Kulkarni and Hemant Badbudhe were present on the occasion .

Results

K.John Public School Asoli beat Podar International School Besa by 20-4; Prerna Public School Vihirgaon beat Reliance Foundation by 10-2 ; Modern School Umrer beat Bhavans Koradi by 13-4; St. Joseph Convent Fetri beat Swami Narayan Gurukul by 8-2.