Spartan shock defending champion NBYS

Spartan shocked defending champion Nutan Bharat Yuvak Sangh (NBYS) in the ongoing Sub-Junior District Basketball Championship organised by Nagpur District Basketball Association at NASA court in Surendra Nagar on Sunday.

Spartan went on to win 6-0, 8-0, 2-4, 6-4 and ultimately won the match 22-8 to stun the rivals.

RESULTS (Day -2)

BOYS: NSCA (Yash Bhotmange 12, Shridhar Kulkarni 8) bt PLSC (Krushna Sharma 4) 40-7 (9-4, 4-3, 15-0, 12-1); Spartan (Soham Ambagade 8, Kartik Bansod 8) bt NBYS (Javish Biswas 6) 22-8 (6-0, 8-0, 2-4, 6-4);

PBG (Gandharva Naik 14, Sholk Jaiswal 14) bt PKM (Raghav Sant 16) 38-26 (8-8, 2-2, 18-12, 10-4); SNG-A (Anay Kale 20, Krish Sahu 12) 68-0 (20-0, 10-0, 18-0, 20-0)

GIRLS: GKM (Palak Panchbudhe 8, Radha Hiwase 6) bt NBYS (Saisa Bhagat 4) 22-9 (4-5, 9-2, 4-2, 5-0); SKM (Prasiddhi Sonkar 11, Urvashi Gadkari 7) bt PBG (Shravni Selokar 3) 30-9 (7-7, 10-0, 7-0, 6-2); UBA (Srushti Bhagat 21) bt SKS (Gitika Rewatkar 4) 33-4 (11-2, 12-0, 6-0, 4-2)