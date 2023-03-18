Specially-abled cyclists complete Race Across India

24-year-old Shubham Das from Nagpur was the youngest in the solo category and he finished the race in nine days and grabbed third position in overall ranking.

Dhiraj Kalsait from Akot who had lost a part of leg in an accident and partial hand by birth finished the race in 12 days and achieved second place in the specially-abled category.

Geeta Rao from Ahmedabad was the only female participant and a para cyclist too. She completed the distance with primary single-leg power against all odds of the race atmosphere. Nagpur's

Atul Kadu, a SRPF personnel finished the race in 10 days on a single speed cycle. All the cyclists shared their experiences during the press conference held at SJAN office on Saturday.

Punjab's Manish Saini termed the race as one of the technically perfect events. " The use of modern technology made the race international-level and this race made an individual a complete cyclist".

Dr Amit Samarth shattered the earlier record of Kashmir To Kanyakumari by massive over 24 hours. He complete the race in 6 days, 23 hours and 39 minutes. " All the riders reached the final destination of Kanyakumari very safely and that is the success of this event", said Samarth.

Race director Jeetendra Nayak, Atul Bhojraj, Dilip Warkadand others

Results

Solo 18 to 50 men: Amit Samarth (6 days, 23 hrs, 39 min), Mahesh Kini (8 days,19 hrs, 59 min), Atul Kadu (9 days,21 hrs, 4 min), Sahil Sachdeva (11 days 15 hrs, 41 min), Manish Saini (11 days,16 hrs, 47 min), Sumer Bansal (11 days 22 hrs, 14 min), Indrajeet Vardhan ( 13 days, 13 hrs, 4 min)

Solo specially abled men: Shubham Das (9days, 3 hrs,15 min), Dhiraj Kalsait (12 days, 2 min),

Female: Geeta Rao (16 days, 52 min)

Solo above 50 men: Indian Reddy (12 days,14 hrs, 42 min)

Relay team of two: Maharashtra Police (Dewanand Bhole and Vijay Dhurwe 8 days, 2hrs, 25 min)

Relay team of four: ADCA Warriors (Nikhil Prakash Kacheshwar, Charanjit Singh Sangha, Amogh Jain and Manish Khandelwal (5 days, 18 hrs, 50 min), Maha Police Cycling Squad (Harishchandra Matre, Santosh Sonsale, Purushottam More, Gaurav Gajbhiye 6 days, 17 hrs, 57 min), Amravati Riders (Keshav Nikam, Ashish Borkar, Krishna Mohokar 6 days, 23 hrs, 43 min).