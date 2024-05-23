'Speed up construction work', VC takes review of indoor stadium

He gave instructions to the executive engineer of the Public Works Department and concerned officials to speed up the work of the indoor stadium so that it can be completed on time. He also said that this ambitious project of the university should be of international standard and the proposal should be submitted as soon as possible to prepare a list and select the sports materials required for the sports to be played in the stadium, etc. .

This three-storied indoor stadium will have fields for ten sports such as basketball, handball, gymnastics, badminton, table tennis, kabaddi, wrestling and judo. It is noteworthy that Nagpur University will be the only university in Central India to have separate indoor arenas for two sports, basketball on the ground floor and handball on the first floor. Due to the updated lighting scheme, day-night matches can be held at this place. Vice-Chancellor Dr. Subhash Choudhary suggested to Varsha Ghushe, Executive Engineer of Public Works Department, to hold a separate meeting to get detailed information about the lighting scheme in the stadium. About Rs 44.44 crore has been sanctioned by the state government for the indoor stadium project of the university. Out of this, the first installment of Rs.20 crore has been received by the university and transferred to the public sector

Dr Dhananjay Welukar, Dronacharya and Arjuna awardee Vijay Munishwar along with Executive Engineer of Public Works Department Varsha Ghushe, Deputy Engineer Atul Gote, Assistant Engineer Mona Nandeshwar University Engineer Nitin Vishwakar, Project Architect Anand Sarda, University Park Superintendent Praveen Gotmare and Director of Sports and Physical Education Dr. Sharad Suryawanshi were also present.