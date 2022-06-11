Sportian beat Mominpura 2-0

Nagpur, June 11

Sportian FC defeated Mominpura FC 2-0 in the ongoing JSW First Division Football Tournament being organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at Suyog Nagar ground, here on Saturday.

Sportian FC had an upper hand right from the word go. in the very third minute, they stunned the rials when Vedant Kalode scored a spectacular goal. After facing an early goal, Mominpura outfit never recovered from the shock. In the 19th minute, Deepanshu increased the lead and put Sportian in a comfortable position.

In the second half, both the teams made efforts to score but in vain.

During the proceedings, match referee cautioned Shobu Saif (17th min) for his rough tackle.

On Sunday, Cradel Sports Academy will play Star Boys Kkandri at 4 p.m. at the same venue.