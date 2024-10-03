Sportian drub Khadan Academy 4-0

In the very second minute, Sumer Choudhary opened the scoring for Sportian. Then they never looked back and went on to score. In the 8th minute Ameya Raut increased the lead 2-0. Mrudu Tidke (15th min) and Viraj Shende (20th min) were other goal scorers. In another match, St John's Academy defeated Unity Football Academy 5-1. Thanks to Sahil Samundre who slammed three goals in 4th, 6th, and 30h minutes. Umar Sheikh (3rd min) and Mithun Thukre (25th min) were other scores. For the opponents only Tanush Pal succeded in scoring the goal in the 8th minutes.

Rising Star women win 2-1

In the JWS women's league match, Rising Star, staging a spectacular comeback defeated Amma FC. In the 8th minute Kajal Varthi put Ama FC in the leading position. After facing goal, Rising Star forwards too geared up and as a result in the 19th minute, Nandini Patil levelled the score. Two minutes later Sarwati Fale found the net and sealed the fate of opponents.