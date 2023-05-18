Sports competitions for kids held

Football, badminton, kho-kho, and tug of war events were organised in which 5 to 14 years old children participated with lot of enthusiasm.

Principal of Anjuman College of Engineering and Technology Dr.Syed Mohammad Ali encouraged the

kids and and wished them the best of luck in their future endeavours. Programme Officer, National Service Scheme and Co-Convener of the event Dr. Zakir Khan under the supervision of Dr. Ashfaque Ansar, Prof. Muzaffar Khan, Prof.Ayaz Khan, Shafiq, Izhar Ansari, and Nazma Afroz, conducted the event.s

Dr.Syed Mohammad Ali, headmistress of Anjuman English High School,Rubina Qureshi distributed the prizes.

The programme was hosted by Prof. Ishrat Jahan and the vote of thanks was proposed by Dr. Ashfaque Ansari.