Sports Day held at Podar International

Various competitions were organised for the students of the school on this occasion. The first torch race took place and later march past was done by all the four houses of the school, scout guides and NCC students. Immediately after that the oath was administered on this auspicious occasion by the principal of the school, Dr. Mini Deshmukh.

Various races and drills and Zumba and aerobics and yoga were successfully performed by the students of classes I to X on the occasion. In the end, Pyramid and Lezim added charm to the programme. Yellow House stood first and Green House stood second on this great occasion. On this auspicious occasion principal of the school, Dr. Mini Deshmukh, principal of Residential High School, Mohammad Mubeen, vice principal, Anil Chhadi , Aman Temurde, Dr. Pramod Deshmukh, AO Alam, Jumbo Kids' headmistress Gauri Chaudhary were prominently present on the occasion.