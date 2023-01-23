Sports important activity in life

According to the neuro surgeon of Nelson Multispeciality Hospital Dr Sandip Hiranwar sports is one of the important activities in life. Being physically active can improve your brain health, help manage weight, reduce the risk of disease, strengthen bones and muscles, and improve your ability to do everyday activities. Nelson is the healthcare partner of Lokmat Maha Marathon to be held in the city on February 5.

Without any physical activity it is very difficult to remain fit. Nowadays due to busy routines, people are finding it difficult to spare some time for physical fitness. In such situation, events like marathon can create awareness among the people about physical fitness.

The diseases related to lifestyle including heart diseases, paralysis, blood pressure, stroke and hypertension have increased among people. They are caused by lack of physical activity, unhealthy eating, alcohol, substance use disorders and smoking tobacco etc. To keep these diseases away, one should remain physically fit. One should be regular in routine exercise since it is important to maintain mental health also.