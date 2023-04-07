'Sports Karma' to help needy sportspersons

For this purpose four sports lovers including former mayor of Nagpur Sandip Joshi, NMC Sports Officer Piyush Ambulkar, principal of Tirpude College of Physical Education Dr Vivek Awasare and athletics coach Sachin Deshmukh have joined the hands. They interacted with the media at Sports Journalists Association of Nagpur’s office and floated their idea of promoting and helping deserving players of the city through their foundation.Sandip Joshi said, “If an athlete wants to win medals, he needs good training, modern equipment, good diet, good playing environment and good playgrounds. If any of these is missing, the player would not get the desired result. Considering these aspects we have come forward to help the deserving and talented sportspersons,” said Joshi.

Piyush Ambulkar said , " “There are many more sports loving people who have joined us in this cause. We will be also helping top athletes and sportspersons in sponsoring their training and providing them proper diet,” said Ambulkar.

“We have just floated the idea and nothing is concrete as of now. We will study all the angles on how to move further and which sport to be included initially in our programme and then we will announce our future plans,” informed Joshi.

He further said, “The foundation will try to role in Corporate Houses and also try to give financial help through CSR to injured sportspersons who could not afford the medical expenditure.”