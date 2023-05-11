Sports teachers' vacancies in Raj, admission rush in Maha

Rajasthan government has begun filling vacancies for sports and physical education teachers in their state. As a result, a record number of students are attracted towards Maharashtra (particularly Nagpur) and appeared for entrance test for physical education course (BPEd) of RTM Nagpur University.

The interesting thing is that very few students from Maharashtra appeared for the test compared to those from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Dr Madhavi Mardikar, coordinator of PGTD of physical education department of RTMNU, said, "Since Rajasthan government has opened vacancies for physical education teachers, the students have turned up in large number for the physical test conducted at university ground and Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education (IDCPE) in the city from May 4 to 8." BPEd is essential qualification for the post. There are around 4,300 seats for BPEd course in Maharashtra and around 6,000 appeared for the common entrance test (CET). Of them 2,000 students had appeared at university ground and the same number at IDCPE.

On why other states students prefer Maharashtra, particularly Nagpur, for BPEd course. Dr Mardikar said, “There are 22 physical education colleges in Nagpur University alone compared to three in Amravati, two in Yavatmal and four in Gadchiroli. The strength of students in RTMNU is more compared to other cities in the State. As far as Rajasthan is concerned very few colleges run BPEd courses. That is why the students come here.” Earlier, around 1,500 used to appear for the test. This time the number is three times more. The reason behind the low turnout of Maharashtra students is lack of jobs in State after completing the course.

The principal of IDCPE Dr Sharda Naidu said , “At IDCPE, we have been conducting CET since 2012. Initially, ours was the only centre. But this year I noticed that maximum number of students are from Rajasthan. Even 30 to 35 year old candidates appeared for CET." The physical test was conducted on five parameters including arm strength, leg strength, stomach strength, flexibility and speed.