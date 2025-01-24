SPS, Podar, Rajendra , DPS in SF

The Campus Club Premier League, presented by Lokmat Campus Club and Saoji Masale has been organised at the D. Y. Patil International School Sports Academy ground in MIHAN area.

In the first quarter-final, South Public School defeated Podar International Besa by 37 runs. Batting first, South Public School scored 85 runs for 2 in the allotted 10 overs. In reply, Podar's team could only score 48 runs for 4. Om Dhotre of South Public School, who scored 38 runs in 17 balls and bowled two wickets, was named the man of the match. In the second quarter-final, Podar International Godhani team won a one-sided victory over SOS Beltarodi team by 8 wickets. SOS first set a target of 73 runs. Podar team completed this challenge in just 6.2 overs for the loss of two wickets. Jay Khurge from Podar International Godhani performed brilliantly with 25 runs and one wicket. On this basis, he won the Man of the Match award. In the third quarter-final, Rajendra High School team defeated Somalwar Nikalas team by 9 wickets. On Monday, Nikalsal could only score 68 runs for 2 wickets while batting first. Rajendra High School achieved this target in 6.4 overs for the loss of just one wicket. Aarav Gajbhiye, who scored 28 runs in 24 balls, declared man of the match. In the last quarter-final match, DPS Kamptee defeated Rahi Public School by 87 runs. DPS batted furiously and scored 134 runs for 3 wickets. In reply, Rahi Public School team could only score 48 runs for 3 wickets. DPS's Manav Rahija won the Man of the Match award.