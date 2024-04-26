Squadron eves blank AmmaFC 3-0

Squadron dominated the proceedings right from the beginning. In the 13th minute, Krutika Raut drew the first blood converting an excellent opportunity. The second goal for Squadron came through Shruti Khodakade in the 32nd minute. Nine minutes later Vanshika Mate found the net and sealed the fate of opponents.

Rising Star, Xcite Play boys win

Rising Star and Xcite Play boys recorded the victories over their opponents in Kick Flicks NDFA Under-13 Boys Football Tournament .

Rising Star defeated Orange City Academy 1-0. Thanks to Mohammad Amar who scored an all-important goal in the 16th minute.

In the second match of the day, Xcite Play overcame Cradle Sports Academy 1-0. Koushik Meshram (35th min) scored the winning goal.