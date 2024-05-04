St John's blank Ansari 5-0

Moses Joseph played an important role in the victory by striking twice in 15th and 26th minutes.

He was well supported by Mohit Usare (17th min), Sahil Samdure (36th min)and Manav Pakdilwar (39th min).

In the second match, Shree Football Academy defeated Star Sports Academy 2-0. Thanks to Prem Uikey (30th min) and Priyanshu Pal (32nd min) who scored one goal each.

In the JSW women's lague, Eagle Sports Club defeated IFFC Chankapr 1-0. Sejal Sonare scored the winning goal in the 17th minute.