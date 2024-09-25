St John's blank SFS 3-0

Host St John's dominated the proceedings right from the word go. In the 16th minute, Ariyan Kanojia put them in the leading position. Then in the very next moment, Sumit Ranasingh stretched the lead thru fabulous goal. The third goal for St John's came thru Shayaan Khan in the 25th minute.

In another match, BVM Civil Lines got the better of KTR School 3-0. Thanks to Saksham Kotpalliwar who played an important role in the victory by striking twice in the 8th and 16th minutes. In the 18th minute, Karan Saraswat found the net and sealed the fate of opponents.

Centre Point School, Wardhmannagar defeated Krids World 1-0. Sahil Shastri scored the winning goal in the 12th minute. St Michael's High School overcame St John's 'B' team 1-0. Mukesh Satnami found the net in the 14th minute. St John's forwards made lot of efforts but in vain.