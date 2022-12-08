St John's boys, SFS girls triumph

Nagpur, Oct 4

St John's High School boys and SFS School, Nimkheda girls emerged winners in the YMCA Inter-School Under-16 Football Tournament on Tuesday.

In the boys final, St John's High School blanked Kis World School 2-0. Uzif Sayyed put St John's ahead in the very fifth minute. After a change of ends, Tanishk Nagrurkar increased the lead 2-0.

In the girls final, riding on Simran Mahadule's brace, SFS School Nimkheda defeated Centre Point School 3-0. Simran scored back-to-back goals in the 21st and 29th minute. Earlier Samiksha Madankar opened the scoring in the 13th minute.

Earlier in the boys semis, kids World defeated Indian Olympiad School 4-3 via tie-breaker after both the teams failed to score during regulation time. St John's too defeated BVM Ashti 4-2 in penalty shootout to enter the final.

President, YMCA Nagpur Rohit Macwan was the chief guest of the prize distribution function. Other dignitaries who were present on the occasion were former general secretary of YMCA Nagpur Sunil Singh, treasurer Anil P. Singh, Anuj Hamilton, Swapnil Samuel, Hudson Misal and YMCA Nagpur general secretary Niraj Singh.