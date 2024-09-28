St John's, DPS enter final

In the first semi-final, St John's defeated CPS, Wardhmannagar 4-3 via tie-breaker. The score was nil during the regulation time. In tiebreaker, Ojas Sirsat, Shayan Khan, Sumit Ransingh and Atif Ali perfectly scored the goals for St John's., For CPS, Hriday Khandwani, Shreyas Vyavhare

Sahil Shastri succeeded in scoring the goals.

In the second semi-final, DPS defeated SFS High School 1-0 Thanks to Ishan Jivatramani who scored an all-important goal in the 15th minute.