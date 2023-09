St Joseph's students bag 37 medals

With two gold, 10 silver and 25 bronze medals St Joseph’s Cconvent karatekas claimed overall school trophy and highest participants trophy too.

From class 5th Souravi Basu and from class 7th Samruddhi Naradwar hogged the limelight by winning a gold in kumite event. The ten silver medalist karatekas include Tushar Ghonge, Srushti Kuttarmare, Navisha Ramteke, Vihang Gulhane, Parshbdi Nikose, Aqsa Khan, Gargee Dekate, Vihaan Shende, Swarnika Mahant and Monish Kadu.

The 25 podium finishers with an individual bronze medals in their respective age and weight categories include Bhavna Gajbhiye, Chaitanya Gathibandhe, Arnav Gaigori, Abhas Harde, Ojasvini Wagdre, Bhavesh Ghormade, Mhd Hamza Majeed, Shourya Bhusari, Rudra Bhalavi, Yash Choudhary, Garima Sarode, Anushree Khorgade, Aaradhya Borkar, Aradhya Singh, Dashin Sardar, Shagun Bithale, Priyal Chauhan, Sanvi Panditkar, Joshua Tarjule, Kavya Bende, Charvi Kathane, Tejaswini Kadwe, Rutul Gudhde, Rakisht Tekam. Other school players who took part but missed the podium finish by a whisker include Meeransh Gotmare, Sahaj Shrivastav, Shaanal Wankhede, Nishita Bhiwankar, Parul Doye, Pranav Khade, Praneet Ingle, Sarthak Dandi, Ramiz Pathan, Nihar Madame, Aarav Shende, Abhinav Satpute, Kabeer Khan, Viraj Jakkewad, Kiyoshi Jethe, Ananyay Sorode, Aarav Bagade, Ruchika Batheja, Ruben Philip, Kavya Gomkar, Vedant Ratre, Palak Shokel, Alex Kumar, Siddhat Nagpure, Rhythm Thorat, Avinash Kadwe, Sanidhya Somkuwar, Siddhant Meshram, Shaurya Bongade, Omar Sheikh, Hardik Thadani, Tiya Chanekar, Samar Ramteke, Shantanu Bhagat, Jannat Wadhwani and Swara Bhende.

School principal sister Rashmi Michkal and vice principal sister Mary Anthony have congratulated the medal winners and coach Ravikant Meshram and Roshni Nehare.