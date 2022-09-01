St Joseph's win throwball event

Nagpur, Sept 1

St Joseph's Convent emerged winner in throwball contest whereas Anupama Mehta (St Joseph's Convent) won musical chair contest in the five-day sports festival organised for all the branches of Anjuman on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

In the final, St Joseph's defeated SFS 15-12, 15-13. Earlier in the semis, SFS blanked Anjuman 15-3, 15-6 whereas St Joseph's recorded 15-8, 15-9 win over SFS. In musical race, Elizabeth Gregory (SFS High School) finished runners-up. Deputy director Dr Vaishali Jamdar and education officer Ravindra Katolkar inaugurated the meet. Deputy education officer Bansod, Meshram, Sister Sofia (principal of St Joseph's Convent) and Javed Rana (principal of Anjuman High School), Mohammad Mubin (HM of Nagpur Residential School) were also present on the occasion. Manisha Deshmukh conducted the proceedings.