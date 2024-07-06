St Ursula, Pragatik girls triumph

St Ursula defeated St Joseph's Convent 3-0 in the final. In the 11th minute, Khushi opened the scoring on fabulous pass. In the 23rd minute Vaishnavi Madavi increased the lead 2-0. Six minutes later Jyoti found the net and sealed the fate of opponents.

In the rural category, Pragatik Vidyalaya recorded an easy 4-0 win over BVM Ashti. In the very first minute, Shruti stunned the rivals by scoring an excellent goal. After a change of ends, Sakshi Vaidya doubled the score converting an excellent opportunity. The third goal for Pragatik came thru Shweta Khode in the 28th minute. Two minutes later, Vanshika More found the net and ensured big victory.

In the city boys section, Centre Point School, Wardhmanngar defeated Chanda Devi Saraf School 2-0. Tejas Mendhe (10th min) and Sahil Shastri (14th min) were the goal scorers.

SFS blanked South Point School 3-0 to enter the next round. In the third minute, Abraham Godbole opened the scoring. Six minutes later Priyanshu stretched the lead 2-0 and then Ayan Sheikh found the net in the 12th minute.

Narayana Vidyalayam entered the next round defeating Mahatma Gandhi High School 2-1. In the third minute, Ryan Kshirsagar put Narayana in the leading position. In the 15th minute, Pranav Sawaithul scored an equaliser. However his joy was short-lived as in the very next minute Saish Mujumdar gave 2-1 lead to Narayana. In the remaining time, Mahatma Gandhi forwards made lot of efforts to level the score but in vain. In the last match of the day, St John's High School blanked Kids World 2-0.