Stage set for Masters Badminton League

Captains meeting was held at Nagpur District Badminton Association office, where all the team captains NDBA representatives Gurdeep Singh Arora, Bhavesh Deshmukh, Anand Kasrekar (EC Member) and Gaurav Narnaware (chief referee) were present.

Captains of the teams

Warriors: Madhu Adwani, Ttans: Archana Yenprediwar, Falcons: RajashreeHatwar, Hawks:Prachi Sakalle, Bulls:Mayura Chawre, Lions: Sapna Adwani, Avengers: Trupti Ambaselkar, Eagles: Nitisha Patankar.

Bhagini Mandal badminton tourney from June 23

Nagpur District Badminton Association (NDBA) and Bhagini Mandal are jointly organising badminton tournaemnt under the auspices of Maharashtra Badminton Association from June 23 to 25 at Subhedar Hall, Ravi Nagar.

The last date of entry is June 17 and it can be confirmed at NDBa office with cash from June 19 to 21.

Total 11 events including Under- 9 boys singles, Under-9 girls singles, Under-11 boys singles, Under-11 girls singles, Under-11 boys doubles, Under-11 girls doubles, Under-13 boys singles, Under-13 girls singles, Under-13 boys doubles, Under-13 girls doubles, and Under-13 mixed doubles will be held. A player can participate in maximum three events.

Age cut-off dates for events are for Under-9 age group category players born on or after 01-01-2015 are only eligible, for Under-11 players Born on or after 01-01-2013 are only eligible and for Under-13 players born on or after 01-01-2011 are only eligible.

No offline entries will be accepted. The entry fees for the singles is Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 for doubles. For more details interested can contact Anant Apte (98811 20181) or Aditya Galande (95452 02833)