State cycle polo tournament from today

Additional CP (crime) Sanjay Patil will inaugurate the tournament at 9 a.m. Working president of the district association Vinod Jaiswal will preside over the function. General secretary of Cycle Polo Federation of India Dinesh Sarve, general secretary of All Maharashtra Cycle Polo Association Gajanan Burde and Dr LS Lunge will also grace the occasion.

Nagpur district Teams

Sub-junuior boys: Ishant Wankhede (C), Shivam Kawle, Shourya Hiwase, Bhavya Borikar, Akshay Kayarkar, Meet Purke, Ram Choudhary, Tejas Barde, Nishant Wankhede and Pranay Gawai. Coach: Uttam Itankar.

Junior boys: Piyush Urkude (C), Bhushan Shende, Krishna Sakharkar, Dev Banait, Yash Padhal, Nityanshu Humne, Vaibhav Sonawane and Hardik Kawle Coach: Pralay Pillewar.

Senior men: Mohit Khobragade (C), Jay Uikey, Piyush Urkude, Dev Banait, Yash Padhal, Akshay Kayarkar, Hardik Kawle, Vaibhav Sonawane. Coach: Milind Patle.

Senior women: Apurva Chawre (C), Himanshi Thakre, Amisha Chaware, Khushi Deshmukh, Swara Deshmukh, Navya Padhal, Tanushree Barde, Ragini Borkar, Riya Patle, Sayuri Itankar, Videsha Pillewar, Akansha Gawali and Soukhya Gawali Coach: Madhuri Itankar.