State judo tourney from tomorrow

Orgnaised by the Maharashtra Judo Association, in association with The Judo Association, Nagpur, this landmark event marks the 50th edition of a tournament that has been a cornerstone in the history of Judo competitions.

In a press conference held recently, Shailesh Tilak, the general secretary of the Maharashtra Judo Association, shared exciting details about the tournament. The competition will take place at the Manakapur Divisional Sports Complex, and the opening ceremony is scheduled for Friday, February 2. The deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate the tournament, with the prominent presence of Punit Balan, the stalwart of the Maharashtra Judo Association and a distinguished industrialist.

union Road and Transport Minister Nitinji Gadkari will grace the concluding function with Punit Balan and the renowned actress, Rajeshree Deshpande.

A total of 1150 athletes from districts such as Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Gondia, Nagpur, and others will compete in various age and weight categories – Sub Junior, Cadet, Junior, and Senior. The competition boasts 64 different weight categories, with 256 winners (gold, silver, and two bronze) receiving medals and certificates.

International athletes like Samiksha Shelar, Apoorva Patil, Snehal Khawre, and Rohini Mohite will showcase their exceptional technical skills, adding an extra layer of excitement for the spectators. The tournament will feature 75 referees, including nine international referees, under the guidance of Yogesh Dhadve, the Director of the competition and Commonwealth Games silver medalist.

The tournament will be held on four mat areas, and the management of the competition has invited Arun Dwivedi, Chief of the Sports Commission of the Judo Federation of India, who is from Chhattisgarh, to ensure the event's smooth execution.