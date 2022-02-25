State senior badminton meet receives record entries

The state shuttlers who missed the on-court action for almost two years due to Covid-19 restrictions are very enthusiastic to resume their favourite game. And it can be gauged from the fact that Nandu Natekar Memorial Maharashtra State Senior Badminton Championship organised by Nagpur District Badminton Association (NDBA) has evoked tremendous response.

The championship will be held on ten courts of Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur from February 27 to March 2.

Addressing media persons NDBA secretary Mangesh Kashikar claimed that more than 650 entries have been received for the tournament that will be organised in five categories i.e.men's singles, men's doubles, women singles, women doubles and missed doubles. " The last state senior championship was held at Parbhani 2019 with 305 entries. Compared to it the Nagpur tournament has evoked tremendous response." The men's singles has attracted 307 entries, women singles 107, men's doubles 134, women doubles 25 and mixed doubles 55 entries. Total prize money for the tournament is Rs 2.5 lakh apart from trophies.

Kashikar said Arya Bhivapathki and Abhishek Kulkarni of Pune have been given first and second seedings respectively in the men's section. In the men's section, top honour goes to Neha Pandit and Purvi Barve. In the men's doubles, Thane pair Vighnesh Devlekar- Deep Rambhia have been given top billing. In mixed doubles Pratik Ranade-Akshaya Warang (Thane) is top-ranked pair.

As many as three men's singles rounds will be played on first day. union transport minister Nitin Gadkari will formally inaugurate the tournament on February 27.

Maharashtra sports minister Sunil Kedar will grace the valedictory function. MBA president Arun Lakhani will preside over both the inaugural and closing function.

Madhav Soman, Anant Apte, Shriram Puroht, Sneha Faizpurkar and others were also present at the press conference.

RTPCR test must for U-15 players

About Covid protocols, Kashikar said each participant will be asked to produce their vaccination certificate prior to the tournament. " Apart from it we will check the temperature of shuttles on each day", he said. As far as Under-15 players who are not yet vaccinated are concerned, then they will have to go thru RTPCR test."

Seedings

Men's singles: 1 Arya Bhivpathaki, 2. Abhishek Kulkarni, 3. Rishabh Deshpande, 4. Gaurav Rege, 5. Rushikesh Hole, 6. Saurav Chhutlani, 7. Sankalp Gurala, 8. Rohan Gurbani.

Women's singles: Neha Pandit, Purva Barve, Charuta Vaidya, 4. Vaidehi Choudhari, 5. Shruti Mundada, 6. Riha Habbu, 7. Ananya Durugkar, 8. Hrissha Dubey

Men's doubles: 1. Dep Rambhiya- Vighnesh Devlekar, 2. Akshan Shetty-Pratik Ranade, 3. Akshay Kadam-Aniruddha Mayekar, 4. Viplav Kuvale-Viraj Kuvale

Women's doubles: 1. Ritika Thaker-Simran Singhi, 2. Akshaya Warang-Harika Veludurthi

Mixed doubles: Pratik Ranade- Akshaya Warang, 2 Vighnesh Devlekar-Sanyogita Ghorpade, 3. Akshan Shetty- Simran Singhi, 4. Deep Rambhia-Ritika Thaker.