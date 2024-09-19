State swimming event for veterans from tomorrow

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate the event at 8.30 am. Director of Hanuman Sports Academy Prashant Ugemuge and Shiv Chhatrapati awardee Sanjay Lokhande will also grace the occasion.

Dronacharya and Arjuna awardee Vijay Munishwar will grace the prize distribution function. Dealder of Royal Enfield Sunil Shah and Nikhil Shah will also remain present on the occasion.

The competition will be organised in various age categories including 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79 and above 80 years.

Any swimmer can participate in four events. During the event, international swimmer Prabhakar Sathe, national swimmer Bhojraj Meshram, Prabha Bhaiyya will be honoured. The Aquatic Association of Nagpur (AAN) will provide all technical support for the competition. The accomodation to the outstation swimmers will be provided at Rajasthani Mahila Mandal, Sitabuldi. The district winning maximum medals will be given attractive trophy. Secretry of the assciaiton Akhil Mantri, coordiator of the event Sanjay Batwe, Rakesh Barapatre, Pankaj Chawla and Diluip Bhoyar were present at the press conference.