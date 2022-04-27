Students of Nagpur University protest as exam announced offline

After the major announcement of Maharastra government to hold offline exams in the state. The students of Nagpur University again started protest against the government to hold online exams. NSC and NSUI students were seen holding banners in front of their colleges and protesting.

In a recent meeting, the Maharashtra government has decided to take the summer exams for all universities in offline mode. The meeting was taken by higher education minister Uday Samant, talking to a news portal he said "We had already declared 30 extra minutes to examinees, as they have become habitual to the online model, and were short of practice in writing papers in pen and paper format. We also agreed to the VCs' demand of providing a two-day gap for every paper, and also for the distribution of question banks to students prior to the exams. The questions would be provided by the respective universities."

After this major development, the students were seen angry as some of the universities decided to take the exam in online mode. Now NU has to withdraw the decision by its Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BOEE), which had offered both modes for examinees, after protests by some student organizations. NU BOEE director Prafulla Sable told a news portal "We will wait for the government notification in this regard before taking any decision."