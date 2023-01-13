Students should give importance to fitness

FIITJEE is the success partner of the sixth edition of Lokmat Maha Marathon that will be held on February 5 at Kasturchand Park.

Speaking about the importance of physical fitness in the student's life Dr Sharma who himself is a fitness freak said, " I think the students should have one day in a week for fun and relaxation. The events like marathon will make them aware about fitness and health. In fact after participating in marathons their approach towards health can be changed."

Dr Sharma has also praised Lokmat for organising Maha Marathon in various cities jn the state. " No doubt, Lokmat is one of the popular newspapers in the state and I am quite impressed over the concept of Maha Marathon in which people from all walks of life participate".

FIITJEE runs on three principles

truth, transparency, commitment

Dr Sharma said FIITJEE runs on three principles i.e. truth, transparency and commitment. " We never compromise on our principales and if fact that is the key to our success all over India". It can be mentioned here that FIITJEE is the only institute in India that has captured All India Ranks 1,2 and 3 twice in history in 2012 and 2021.

" We have been in Nagpur for the last 12 years at Dharampeth branch in future we are planning to go to East Nagpur area", he said. Notably this year FIITJEE Nagpur student Chaitanya Garg was the Vidarbha topper and achieved 47th rank at All-India level.