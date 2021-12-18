Sudame shocks second seed Deodhagale

In a major upset second seed Chetan Deodhagale was shocked by Kunal Sudame in the third round of District-level Rapid Chess Tournament organised by Lokmat Media Pvt. Ltd. on the occasion of Golden Jubilee Year of Lokmat Nagpur Edition at Dr Ambedkar College Sports Academy (DACSA) Hall, here on Saturday.

The presenting partner of the tournament is Dalmia Cement and it is powered by GH Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation.

The tournament has evoked good response as 230 players are vying for the top honours in a nine-round tournament.

Barring Deodhagale other seeded players had a smooth sailing in the third round. On top board FM Akash Thakur outwitted Sri Rashmika M easily. On second board Kunal Sudame created a sensation by overcoming better rated Deodhagale. On the third board Vinaykumar Gajbhiye, living up to his billing, outclassed Ajinkay Shendre.

Earlier president of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti, Deekshahboomi Bhadant Arya Nagarjun Surai Sasai, marketing head of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd.Alka Tiwari and project head of GH Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation Mrunal Naik inaugurated the tournament in the presence of member of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti, Deekshabhoomi Vilas Gajghate, vice-principal of Dr Ambedkar College, Deekshabhoomi Dr Arvind Joshi ,AVP of Lokmat Samachar Mateen Khan, editor of Lokmat Times NK Nayak, GM North Maharashtra and Goa of Lokmat Aasman Seth, PRO of Raisoni Group of Institutions Amit Gandhare and chief arbiter Pravin Pantawne.

Vidarbha's only Woman Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh was also honoured on the occasion at the hands of dignitaries.

The remaining six rounds would be played on Sunday from 9 am. onwards followed by prize distribution function at 4 p.m.

The tournament is also supported by Dr Ambedkar College, Deekshabhoomi and Nagpur District Chess Association.

Seedings (top 10): 1. FM Akash Thakur, 2. Chetan Deodhagale, 3. Vinaykumar Gajbhiye,4. Saurabh Lokhande, 5. Gurmeet Singh Bagga, 6. Deepak Narwade, 7. Priyanshu Patil, 8. TM Kawadkar, 9. Kisha Ahuja, 10. YM Shyamkuwar.

Results (Round 3): FM Akash Thakur (3) bt Sri Rashmika M (2), Sudame Kunal (3) bt Chetan Deodhagle (2), Vinaykumar Gajbhiye(3) bt Shendre Ajinkya (2),Ramteke Ayush (2) lost to Saurabh Lokhande (3), Gurmeet Singh Bagga (3) bt Wanjari Krupal (2), Wairagade Khush (3) bt Deepak M Narwade (2), Patil Priyanshu (3) bt Bhongare S M (2), Junghare Aditya (1) lost to Tm Kawadkar (2), Ahuja Kishan (3) bt Lakshita Kranti Rathod (2), Chitre Arush (1) lost to Shamkuwar Y. M. (2).