Suryanamaskar is one of the best exercises and India's efforts to perform 75 crore Suryanamaskar to celebrate 75 years of independence will be a world record. It should be performed by all because it helps to keep the body fit.

He was speaking during the Suryanamaskar event organised by the Department of Sports and Physical Education Department, RTMNU at its ground in Ravi Nagar. Selected players for Khelo India Nagpur Centre and other sportspersons performed 13 set of Suryanamaskar on Friday morning.

Around 50 sportspersons from sports like karate, table tennis, gymnastics, football along with those from Khelo India Nagpur Centre (badminton, basketball, handball and athletics) participated in the mega event. The selected members of RTMNU yogasana men and women teams that will participate in the west zone inter-university competitions also performed Suryanamaskar. PWS principal Dr Yashwant Patil was the special guest on the occasion. “Suryanamaskar, if performed at a decent speed can help sportspersons in warming up their bodies before any competitions. Similarly, it also helps during the cooling down exercises,” added Dr Barahate. “Not only sportspersons but each and every individual must perform Surya Namaskar daily to keep themselves fit,” added Dr Barahate. Prasanna Hardas, a National member of Krida Bharti presided over the programme. Dr Sharad Suryawanshi, Director, Department of Sports and Physical Education, RTMNU. Dr Kumkum Boratkar, Dr Tejshingh Jagdale, Dr DevendraWankhede, Mangesh Mopkar, Atmaran Pande, athlete SayaliWaghmare, Smita Bakre, Vijay Ghichare, Yugbahadur Chhatri, Jayendra Dhole and others were also present on the occasion. Sonali Sirbhate conducted the programme while Amit Tembhurne made the introductory remark. Dr Devendra Wankhede proposed a vote of thanks.