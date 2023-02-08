Suspense continues over Gill and Surya

While addressing media persons ahead of the match , when asked about final eleven Rohit Sharma jokingly said, "Tomorrow 9 o' clock at toss. ”.

He said, “ It is going to be a tough one. We know a lot of the guys are in good form, So it is a good sign for the team. When you have selection issues that says a lot about how the guys are performing, so that is very crucial from the teams perspective. What we have to do is we have to go to each venue, try and check the conditions and pick the best eleven. It is as simple as that and that is what we have done in the past and that is what we will do going forward. The message to the boys has been very clear. We are ready to play horses for courses.”

When asked who between Suryakumar and Gill is more suitable for the Jamtha track? Rohit said, “ "They bring different things to the table for us. Gill we all know has been in supreme form in last three to four months. Lot of big hundreds as well. Surya has shown in T20s what he is capable of and what sort of game he can bring to Test cricket as well.”

He also didn't spell out if he would prefer KS Bharath over Ishan Kishan. "You need to take the brave call. Rishabh was important how he batted for us. We have guys who can do that job in the middle-order. You need orthodox cricket to be played as well, we have solid top order and all batters finding ways to score and hopefully, tomorrow we start the game , we can achieve those things."

About spinners choice he said, “ "All four are quality and Jadeja and Ashwin have played a lot together. Speaking of Axar and Kuldeep, I think whenever they have gotten an opportunity, they have put batters under pressure. "The last series we played against England, Axar got a lot of wickets (27 wickets), and Kuldeep when he played against Bangladesh, he got five wickets there. "To have all 4 available is a great sign and three of them are quality all-rounders, Kuldeep also scored crucial runs for us in Bangladesh, those who can do multiple things for us gives us great options and gives us depth. So all four available is a positive sign."