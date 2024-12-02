Suyog shines in freestyle event

In the 1500 meters freestyle swimming competition, Suyog Nikule of Shri Mathuradas Mohota College of Science emerged victorious, clinching the first position with an exceptional performance. Kanak Choukse from Raisoni College secured the second spot, while Rudra Thakur showcased remarkable endurance to finish third.

The competition was inaugurated by former joint director of the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Pune Dr. Jaiprakash Duble. The ceremony was graced by the presence of physical education directors from various participating colleges, reflecting the event's prestige and commitment to promoting intercollegiate sports.

Dr. Sambhaji Bhonsale, the competition's incharge, played a pivotal role in ensuring the event's smooth and successful execution. The two-day competition continues to showcase the spirit of healthy rivalry and camaraderie among student-athletes.

Result

4000 m freestyle: Tushar Parmar (DNC 5:13:03), Suyog Nikole (Mohota College 6:17:17), Piyush Dwivedi (G.H. Raisoni 8:52:11)

2000 m freestyle: Rudra Palkrit ( YCCE Nagpur 2:30:14), Kanak Bhattad ( Bhoyar College 3:06:05), Kanak Choukse - (G.H. Raisoni 03:31:05),

200 m breaststroke: Yash Gulhane ( GH Raisoni 02:36:88), Tushar Parmar (DNC 03:02:08), Sanmay Ruikar (S.B. Jain 03:08:86)

200 m breaststroke: Snehal Joshi (Gov Engineering 03:30:01), Mrunmai Pahalkar (YCCE 04:21:71),

200 m backstroke: Dhruv Mishra ( Dr Ambedkar.College 02:31:36), Rudra Palkrit (YCCE 02:53:00), Sanmay Ruikar - (SB Jain 02:59:26).