SVS spikers for All-India championship

As many as seven spikers of Samarth Vyayam Shala, Pratap Nagar are representing RTM Nagpur University in All India-Inter-University Volleyball Championship.

Earlier both men and women teams were qualified for All-India Championship in West Zone Championship. The spikers include Pranay Wabhilkar, Yogesh Rao, Rishi Warkhade, Sahil Vabhitkar, Rahul Potraje, Ashwin Bondre, Tushar Danav, and Priyanka Baghel. President of Samarth Vyayam Shala Vijay Sunder, secretary Sunil Hande, coach Sourabh Rokde and others have congratulated the spikers and wished them best luck.