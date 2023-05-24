Swara excels in Geeta Chanting contest

In all over 650 students participated in the competition from all over India. Swara Somalwar bagged first prize from all over India by scoring full marks and was bestowed with a 3-star 'Best Performer' award and a certificate. Secretary of Somalwar Academy Prakash Somalwar, headmistress Archana Bhatnagar and supervisor Aditi Dole and all the staff congratulated and wished her for future

endeavors.