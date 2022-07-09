Swara shines in national chess tourney

Nagpur, July 9

Swara Gandhi, a second-standard student of Bhavan’s Bhagwandas Purohit Vidya Mandir, Ashti achieved the fifth position in the national-level chess championship, held at Bhubaneswar. She scored 6.5 points out of nine. She has participated in more than 108 competitions so far and has proved to be a chess wizard. Swara won the district championship organised by the School of Scholars in the year 2020. In the year 2021 she was awarded best girl prize in the championship organised by Morphy Chess Academy. Swara represented the school in Maharashtra state Under -7 Chess Championship and secured the 10th position. She emerged the winner in All India open Chess Tournament at Chindwara in the year 2021. She also represented the country in the Western Asian Chess Championship-2021. This ace player won the Children’s Chess Festival with flying colors. She was adjudged the best player by Lokmat during the Lokmat Golden Jubilee District-Level Rapid Chess Tournament this year. Swara is a versatile and a very promising chess player. She is preparing and practicing religiously to represent India in the upcoming Asian School Chess Championship, to be held later this year. The principal of the school Vandana Bisen said she was proud of Swara and appreciated her accomplishments in the field of chess. She congratulated and wished her all the best for her bright future.