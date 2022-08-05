Swimathon on Aug 13

On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Hanuman Sports Academy in association with JD Sports Foundation & with the support of various Government agencies have organised Swimathon of 75 swimmers who will swim on a relay basis from 12 pm to 6 pm on August 13, 2022.

The event is organised for ladies and gents swimmers of age group 10 to 60 years.

The organisers wish to promote the message of 'Drowning Prevention' & 'Swimming for All' through this event.

Interested participants can walk-in for free registration at NIT Swimming pool, Ambazari or enroll themselves on www.nationalinstituteofswimming.com.

The shortlisting of candidates will be done by the organising committee, shortlisted swimmers will be awarded certificate at the end of the event.

Ashwin Janbandhu of Hanuman Sports Academy & head of organising committee . Dr. Jaiprakash Duble of JD Sports Foundation have appealed for maximum partcipation from citizens. For more information interested can contact Ashwin Janbandhu on 7620296861 or 9922413999.