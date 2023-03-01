Swimathon on March 5

According to a press release the men and women from 12 to 66 who have practice of 30 minutes continuous swimming can participate in the event. The last date of registration is MArch 3. For more details interested can contact Jayant Duble (9975590227), Sudhir Durugklar (9834746369), Naina Gokhale (9350836508), Trupti Jodh or Shruti Gandhi, informs secretary of JD Sports Foundation and international sea swimmer Jayant Duble. The event has evoked good response from the city swimmers. Those swimmers who will swim continuously for 30 minutes will be awarded certificate of participate and apart from it, outstanding swimmers will get attractive T-shjirts.