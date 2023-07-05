Swimming conest on July 16

According to a press release the competition will be held in Under-9, 12, 14 17 and open categories for boys and girls. First three winners in each category will er the medals Interested can register their entrteis before July 10. The swimmers have been asked to report at the venue on July 16 at 10 a.m. Date of birth certificate, and copy of Aadhar card will be mandatory. State coach Yogesh Khobragade, Pravin Lamkhede, Sandeep Khobragade, Chetan Garge, Shubham Itankar, Kishor Thool and Prathmesh Damble will be the judges. For more details interested can contact on mobile number 9326915209.