Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve Scraps Half-Day Buffer Safaris, Introduces Costlier Full-Day Rides at Rs 50,000

The premium Tadoba. Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR), Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, has scrapped the half-day buffer safaris that had been operational for the last six years and replaced them with costlier full-day safaris. A circular issued by Deputy Director (Buffer) Anand Reddy Yellu on August 8, 2025 stated that Indian tourists will now have to pay Rs 50,000 while foreigners will have to shell out Rs 70,000 for a full-day safari in the buffer zone.

The amount, earlier Rs 45,000, now covers entry fee, gypsy charges, guide fees, and camera charges, and is valid for up to six tourists in one vehicle. The new rates will be effective mostly from October 1, 2025, when full-fledged tourism season commences.

"As per the new guidelines, a maximum of eight full-day buffer safaris will be per-mitted each day. For every full-day booking, one morning and one evening permit will automatically be deducted from the regular quota at the chosen gate," the circular states.

Each gypsy will be allowed to carry up to six tourists, and no cancellation policy will apply for these bookings. Cam-era fees for both Indian and foreign visitors have been waived. The circular also makes it clear that half-day safaris in buffer zones stand discontinued with immediate effect, and bookings will no longer be entertained at buffer gates.

While the forest administration has termed the move as a streamlining exercise, the decision has disappointed many wildlife lovers and photographers. A stakeholder Nikhil Abhyankar pointed out that earlier there was a separate quota for half-day and full-day safaris, and visitors could secure bookings by sending a request to the respective core or buffer office.

"Now the department has shifted to an online system for full-day permits, but there's a catch-one can book a full day only if at least one morning and one evening regular permit is available online from the same gate," he said.

"The problem is that regular safari permits in Tadoba's core and buffer zones get sold out much in advance. This means wildlife photographers, who usually opt for full-day safaris at short notice based on ongoing tiger sighting trends, will face disappoint-ment. The department should have retained a separate quota for full-day permits," Ab-hyankar said.

"With the new structure, the TATR has effectively closed the door on half-day safaris and shifted to a costlier, more restrictive system that may limit access for enthusiasts even as it raises reve-nues," he added.