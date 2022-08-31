'Take up at least one sport in life'

Nagpur, Aug 31

‘National Sports Day’ was celebrated in Somalwar High School & Junior College, Nikalas Branch on Monday, to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Major Dhyanchand. On this occasion Pradeep Keche, retired Principal of Keshav Nagar High School, Nandanvan, Nagpur was

the guest of honour. His student, Alabhya Pachkhede specially displayed her gymnastic postures of malakhamb. Sports teachers of Nikalas branch were felicitated at the hands of supervisor .

Shubhangi Deshmukh. All students were spellbound to see her demonstrations. Keche, in his speech advised the students to take up at least one sport in their life to be fit and strong.

Programme ended by paying tribute to Major Dhyanchand.

Programme was organized by the Blue House of this school. Shivaji Chawhan compered the programme and proposed a vote of thanks.