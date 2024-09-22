Talegaon village hosting Vidarbha-Baroda warm-up game

The Royals High Performance Center management, alongside local cricket lovers, expressed their gratitude to the Vidarbha Cricket Association for bringing competitive cricket to a region often overlooked for such events. This initiative not only promotes cricket but also serves as a powerful vehicle for rural development, creating new opportunities for employment and growth through sport.

For the past two decades, the facility, originally known as the Talegaon Institute of Sport, has been dedicated to building an ecosystem where rural communities can thrive, both in sports and broader development. By providing state-of-the-art infrastructure, the Rajasthan Royals High Performance Center is leading the charge in giving rural talent the platform they need to shine on a national stage.This event is a reflection of their ongoing efforts to uplift rural sport and further strengthen cricket's grassroots across Vidarbha.