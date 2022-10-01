Tanish takes St John's into QF

Nagpur

Tanish Nagpurkar scored a spectacular hat-trick as St John's High School drubbed Qidwai School 4-0 in the ongoing YMCA Inter-School Football Tournament at Rural Police ground, here on Saturday.

Tanish Nagpurkar slammed three goals within a span of ten minutes. He drew the first blood in the 12th minute and then netted two more in the 19th and 22nd minutes. Ojas Sirsai (26th min) was another scorer.

BVM Shrikrishnanagar entered the last eight stage defeating Sri Guru Harkishan Public School 2-0. Thanks to Yashraj Jain who scored two goals in the 19th and 22nd minutes.

St Vincent Pallotti defeated CPS Katol Road 3-1 via tie-breaker. Kids World School downed Jain International 3-0. Umang Singh (14th min), Vedant Londhe (15th & 18th min) scored the goals for Kids World. For Jain International School Jagjeevan Thakral scored the lonely goal. BVM Trumurti Nagar entered quarters defeating CPs Wardhmannagar 1-0.Meet Khadatkar scored the winning goal in the fourth minute.

Center Point School, Dabha, riding on Gaurav Ghovshal's brace, defeated MAK Azad School 2-0 to enter the quarters. BVM Ashti defeated St Ann's 1-0 whereas Indian Olympiad School downed K John's Public School 3-0.

St Joseph's girls in SF'

St Joseph's Convent girls defeated Mount Carmel 3-1 in tie-breaker to enter the semis. The score was nil during the regulation time. In the tie-breaker, Padmaja Thakre, Sarah Anjum and Daulat Fatima converted their opportunities into the goals. For Mount Carmel only Vedanti Sarkar succeeded in scoring the goal.