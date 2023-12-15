Tanmay, Ayush, Aditya, Aarushi, Manasvi win gold

Tanmay Dhananjay of Mahatma Gandhi College, Parshivani won the gold medal in the men's foil category defeating Jay Bhoyer of JM Patel Bhandara College 5-2 in the final. So Jay had to settle for second place.

Ayush Sahu of IM College defeated Bhunesh Nagose of BM Bhiwapur by 5-0 in the epee event. In sabre, Aditya Selokar of Shivaji Science Vidyalaya Nagpur defeated Paras Mandavkar of Ramakrishna Wagh Arts and Commerce College Koradi by 5-4 to win the competition.

In the women's foil event, Hislop's Aarushi Singh won the gold medal by thrashing Bhiwapur College's Himani Ghodmare 5-0. In the EPee category, Manasvi Shende of LAD College defeated Sejal Ghodbail of MG College, Parshivani by 5-2. Rashi Mishra of LAD College won the gold by defeating her colleague Ayum Sheikh by 5-3 in sabre.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by the director of Department of Sports and Physical Education Dr Sharad Suryawanshi in the presence of CEO of Anjuman College Anees Ahmed. University Senate member Dr Sanjay Chaudhary, Dr. Naveen Mungde, Dr. Aditya Soni, principal Anjum Khan, Dr. Sonali Shirbhate, Head of Sports Department. Saima Siddiqui and others were present.