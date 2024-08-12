Team PS2 men, Shot Snipers women champs

In the Men's section, Team PS2 emerged victorious, defeating the Team Defenders in a nail-biting final with a score of 21-19. Pratham Gupta, Smeet Joshi, Jayesh Katade, and Rehan displayed exceptional skill and teamwork for the winners.

The women's final was equally thrilling, with Team Shot Snipers edging out Team Blues Rage in an overtime clash, winning 21-19. The score was tied 19-19 at the full time. In the extra time Shot Snipers scored first 2 points to win the title. The Shot Snipers comprising of Swati Wankhede, Riddhi Borkar, Krupaee Sharma and Sharvari Nene, demonstrated grit and determination to secure their victory.

The tournament also featured individual contests. Devika Thakre took top honors in the women's free throw contest and Chitraksh Garge claimed victory in the men's 3-point contest.

Winners were awarded cash prizes with the first-place teams in each category receiving ₹5000, second-place ₹3000, and third-place ₹2000. The prize distribution ceremony was graced by the Shiv Chhatrapati awardee Shatrughna Gokhale, Arvind Garud, Nitin Patwardhan, and Rakesh Maheshwari and Sachin Ghadge.