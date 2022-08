Thakur, Lakudkar, Gawai share lead

On top board Thakur defeated Dishank Bajaj whereas Lakudkar got the better of Gaurav Danu and on the third board, Gawai outclassed Pramod Dhamgaye.

Results (round 6)

Dishank Sachin Bajaj (5) lost to FMThakur Akash (6), Shubham Lakudkar (6) bt Gaurav Danu (5), Dhamgaye Pramod (4,5) lost to Gawai Siddhant (6), Badole Shaunak (5) drew with Virag Keshavrao Wasnik (5), Prerak Jayant Darvekar(5) bt Bajaj Shraddha (4.5), Chaudhary Bhavik (4.5) drew with Dilesh Chawhare (4.5), Thakur Aarit (4) lost to Wanjari Krupal (5), Gaigore Sanskar (5) bt Sudame Kunal R (4), Borkar Rudraksh (5) bt Shamkuwar Y. M. (4), Sawalakhe Jay (5) bt Bhartia Aarav (4).