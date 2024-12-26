Thakur stars in Vid victory over Ch'garh

Vidarbh, however, lost openers Atharva Taide and Dhruv Shorey for 19 runs, but captain Karun Nair and Yash Rathod ensured that there were no more hiccups and got the required runs in 18 overs.

Nair remained unbeaten on 44, while Rathod was not out on a run-a-ball 28. Yash Thakur was adjudged the Player of the Match for his fine effort with the ball.

BRIEF SCORES

Chhattisgarh 80 all out in 30.3 overs (Yash Thakur 4/27, Harsh Dubey 3/7, Nachiket Bhute 2/24

Vidarbha 83/2 in 18 overs (Karun Nair 44 not out, Yash Rathod 28 not out)

Result: Vidarbha won by 8 wickets

Player of the Match: Yash Thakur