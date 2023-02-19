Thane women, Mumbai men triumph

In the women's final, Thane pipped Nashik 10-9 by just one point in a thriller. Thanks to Pranali Magar, Shital Bhor and Divya Gaikwad who displayed match-winning performance. For Nashik, Nisha Vaijal, Manisha Pader and Jyoti Mendhe tried their best but in vain vain.

In the men's final, Mumbai Suburban recorded a close 14-13 win over the Pune district. Omkar Sonawane and Ashram Bhangve fashioned Mumbai's victory. For Pune, Aditya Ganpule and Pratik Waikar made lot of efforts but in vain.

In the Under-14 girls section, Sangli defeated Solapur 9-7 by two points to win the title. Vidya Talkhade displayed match winning performance for the winners. In the semis, Sangli defeated Pune whereas Solapur got the better of Kolhapur.

In the boys section, Thane recorded 13-11 victory over Osmanabad. Omkar Sawant and Ashish Goutam propelled Thane into the victory. Earlier in the semis, Osmanabad defeated Sangli while Thane knocked out Pune.