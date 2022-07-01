Three share lead after sixth round

Three players namely IM Anwesh Upadhyaya, Indrajit Mahindrakar and Nagpur’s Sumedh Ramteke shared the lead with six points each at the end of six rounds of the G.H.Raisoni Memorial Open Rapid Rating Chess Tournament being held at G.H.Raisoni Institute of Engineering, Wadi Hingna Road.

The tournament is being organised by by G.H.Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation jointly with Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation. Four players Sahil Gorghate, Siddhant Gawai, Krishna Karthik and Mangal Prasad share the second spot with 5.5 points out of six.

Giant killer of the event is Sumedh Ramteke who defeated second seed CM Pawan Dodeja in the sixth round. Prateek Chandwani also created flutter in fifth round when he defeated FM Akash Thakur of Nagpur.

Earlier the tournament was inaugurated at the hands of vice president of Chess Association NagpurAdv Chetan Rajkarne. Also present on the occasion were CAN working president S.S.Soman, secretary Bhushan Shriwas.

International Arbiter Pramodraj Moree, along with his team of arbiters consisting of Ajinkya Pingle and Pravin Thakare and Arbiters Shubham Soni, Amit Tembhurne, Swati Kumbhalkar, Prayas Ambade, Shital Panbude, Gayatri Panbude, Sudhanshu Gaidhane, Shyam Agrawal, Akash Payasi and Shishir Indurkar are officiating the event.